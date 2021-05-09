Red White & New with Jess Episode 1 - Chiliocosm

We have resurrected Red, White and New on The Bear.

On Episode 1 – Alberta’s own Chiliocosm. They describe themselves as a ‘punkadelic’ band from Calgary, AB. They’ve previously open for Sublime with Rome, Simple Plan, and Pop Evil.

Also, some exciting news – the band recently recorded the soundtrack for the upcoming Telus Documentary: “Small Town Strength”

Small Town Strength is now available to watch for a limited time! Really proud to be a part of this project, and excited... Posted by Chiliocosm on Saturday, May 8, 2021

On the show today, (May 9) we will be featuring the bands latest single, “With The Wolves.”

The track will be one of ten on their soon to be released 2021 album “Unorthodox”

You can hear more from Chiliocosm HERE and check out their YouTube channel.

