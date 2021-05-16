Red White & New with Jess Episode 1 - Fall Of Earth

Every Sunday we will spotlight an independant Canadian band, this week we are featuring Fall Of Earth.

Fall Of Earth are a local Prog Metal band, but have a wide range of other genre influence each song.

The band formed in 2019 and just released the video for the single Find Peace. The song was written about guitarist Brody's late father who passed away of cancer last year. Find Peace is dedicated to him and anyone who has lost a loved one.

Check out more on the band:

Spotify

YouTube

Instagram

Facebook

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess