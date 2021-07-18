Red White & New with Jess - Episode 10 - Upsidedowntown

Every Sunday we will spotlight a Canadian band, this week we are featuring local band Upsidedowntown.

It's been an interesting time for any band navigating through a pandemic, and certainly no different for Edmonton band Upsidedowntown. Through it all the band managed to release 2 new singles, a live acoustic video (watch here), a completely self made music video for one of the new singles, Corporate Wealthcare, and are in the process of releasing more new music.

Upsidedowntown has been around the Edmonton music scene for many years, and are no stranger to venues around the city.

You can also catch them at a few different upcoming live shows:

Aug 20 - Zoobrew @ the Edmonton Valley Zoo

Aug 28 - Black Dog (Afternoon show)

Sept 2 - The Buckingham (Waynestock Warm Up)

Sept 3-5 - Waynestock (Wayne, AB)

Sept 11 - Wild Boys Campout season ender (Six Pack Saloon)

Hear more from the band:

Facebook

YouTube

Spotify

Instagram

Soundcloud

Bandcamp

