Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 100 - Calling All Captains

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Calling All Captains!

You've been hearing their name a lot lately as they are the opening band for this year's Halloween Howler, October 27 at the River Cree with Gob and Billy Talent. Buy your tickets HERE.

The band also just dropped a new single which we will feature Sunday, June 11 at 5:40p MT. Hard at work writing for LP2, Calling All Captains decided to release a song for the eager. dedicated fans!

Ahead of the Howler, you can catch Calling All Captains July 7 at the Starlite Room. (Tickets HERE)

For more on the band:

Facebook

Instagram

Spotify

Apple

YouTube

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess