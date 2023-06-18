Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 101 - Andre Pettipas and the Giants

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Andre Pettipas and the Giants.

Based out of Nova Scotia, Andre Pettipas and The Giants, "are a rarity - an act who absolutely refuse to let anything take the fun out of their creative process and performances on record or on stage, and with absolutely no fear of stopping outside the box to get their message across." (via andrepettipasandthegiants.com)

Building off the success of their previous album, 'No Fools No Fun' the new studio album, 'Under Control' was recorded last year at The Tragically Hip’s studio, The Bathouse and set to be released July 7.

Andre and the Giants are also producing their own festival in Nova Scotia, Giantstock, for Labour Day this year.

The band played Calgary last night and will perform tonight at Soho YEG before heading back for a few dates on the East Coast. Show info HERE.

We'll be featuring their latest single 'Definition Of A Dweeb,' at 5:40p MT today.

-Jess