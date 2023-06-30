Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 103 - Mint Club

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Mint Club.

The band was formed in early 2020 when they began writing their own original music. After 2 years in lockdown, a few singles recorded, the band was ready to get out onto the live stage and start performing together. Mint Club has shared the stage with the likes of Cancer Bats, Ill Scarlett and Calling All Captains.

They were also lucky enough to play during intermissions for the Oil Kings Ed Chynoweth Cup-winning game in 2022!

Early last year the band recorded two singles "Strange Times" & “Havoc” - we will feature Havoc on The Bear Sunday, July 2 at 5:40p MT

-Jess