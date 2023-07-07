Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 104 - Hyde Your Sinister

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Hyde Your Sinister.

Behind Hyde Your Sinister is a guy by the name of Chris Dendys. Chris writes the music and hires local muscians to play with him on the project.

On the single we will play today 'Wasteful Life,' also features Rob Lawless on drums and Terry Paholek on bass.

Watch for Hyde Your Sinister touring dates in September.

