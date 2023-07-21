iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
24°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Red, White & New with Jess - Episode 106- The Jins


jins

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Vancouver trio The Jins.

The Jins are Ben Larsen (vocals, guitar), Hudson Partridge (bass) and Jamie Warnock (drums, vocals). Together for 8 years now the 3-piece believes they have, "both honed and added dimension to their crunched-up alt-rock approach."

How about that name? Apparently they named themselves after...pigeons.
From frontman Ben Larsen: "Pigeons seem ubiquitous, but they’re kind of overlooked. People think they’re like flying rats; I just think they’re really funny. They’re just really interesting creatures that are underrated." 

The Jins' LP "It’s a Life" is out now featuring the single we will be playing on Episode 106 of Red, White & New, "Feel It Inside"

For more on the band:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Spotify

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

 

12

Contests