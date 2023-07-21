Red, White & New with Jess - Episode 106- The Jins
Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Vancouver trio The Jins.
The Jins are Ben Larsen (vocals, guitar), Hudson Partridge (bass) and Jamie Warnock (drums, vocals). Together for 8 years now the 3-piece believes they have, "both honed and added dimension to their crunched-up alt-rock approach."
How about that name? Apparently they named themselves after...pigeons.
From frontman Ben Larsen: "Pigeons seem ubiquitous, but they’re kind of overlooked. People think they’re like flying rats; I just think they’re really funny. They’re just really interesting creatures that are underrated."
The Jins' LP "It’s a Life" is out now featuring the single we will be playing on Episode 106 of Red, White & New, "Feel It Inside"
For more on the band:
If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!
-Jess