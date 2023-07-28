Red White & New With Jess - Episode 107 - Fortunate Losers

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Ontario's Fortunate Losers.

A busy summer of live performances, Fortunate Losers just opened for Our Lady Peace on July 28 and have a few Ontario music festivals lined up.

They dropped the first single, 'Desire,' off their latest EP earlier this year,

And we'll feature their latest single, Divine, at 5:40p July 30, 2023

