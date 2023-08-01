Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 109- Whale and the Wolf

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Whale and the Wolf.

The band is out with another new single, 'Closer' off their brand new album 'Envy' that drops in Septembe. Pre-order HERE.

About the new song, the band says: "Closer is a song about the hardships placed on a relationship, not by distance, but by what a constant presence revealed in the thick of the pandemic. We were living closer physically than ever before, but adversely grew further apart emotionally. Many of us had little to no external outlet to relieve stress, other than to rely on each other and place even more pressure on that fragile foundation"

We'll feature Closer at 5:40p August 13 on Red, White & New. Stream HERE as well.

Album release party takes place at Starlite Room September 15 with Andre Pettipas and The Giants, Medical Pilot, and Darryl Saves Lives.

