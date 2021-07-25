Red White & New with Jess - Episode 11 - Coherency

Every Sunday we will spotlight a Canadian band, this week we are featuring Regina, SK band Coherency.

Coherency is a four-piece band that gives you that classic 90's Grunge/Metal/Punk feel. A group of engineers, dads, family men, and beer league hockey players that love to make music!

Even with all the restrictions and issues of a global pandemic, the band was able to release a new full length album in May, ZERO SUM. In the spirit of punk rock, the guys recorded the entire album in the home studios in Regina, while the final mixing and mastering was done at Red Lion Audio Studios in Orlando, FL.

Now that life is getting back to normal and the country is opening back up they plan to throw an album release party, and are eager to get back into studio for another new album!

Since Coherency members are busy with work and family schedules they seem to have mastered the art of creating their music videos quickly and all on their own!

Their single Bleed, which was the Regina Pats (WHL) anthem for their 2018-19 season:

'Automaton' - we will spin the tune at 5:40p MST today:

Check out more from the band:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Spotify

Apple Music

YouTube

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess