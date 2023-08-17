Red, White & New with Jess - Episode 110 exit303

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band exit303.

Ring a bell? The band has been together since 2000, and performed over 350 dates including: showcases for Prairie Music Week, Canada Music Week, and the Junos, and shows at the Edmonton Exhibition, Calgary Stampede, Rexall Grand Prix, ANNNNND The Bear’s New Year’s Bash with Big Sugar!

Their 23 year long recording catalog includes 2 full length albums and 2 EPs.

Also, through their partnership with Pump Audio, exit303's music has been licensed for TV programs like MTV to Playboy and even the theme song for Travel Channel’s Man vs Food!

exit303’s latest EP 'Don’t Let Go,' dips into the band’s heavier industrial side and even includes a modern take on their 2004 single, 'You’re A Star.'

We'll feature their single 'Your Pain,' on Red, White & New Sunday August 20, 2023 at 5:40p MT

For more on exit303:

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Spotify

Apple Music

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess