Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 111 Feed After Midnite


feedafter

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band and this week we will be featuring Feed After Midnite.

A four piece Metal/Hard Rock band from Ottawa, Feed After Midnite have been active in the Ottawa music scene since 2018.

Their first EP, 'The Hunger,' was released last November, and the band is busy writing, hoping to release a follow up early next year. 

Taking a lot of inspiration from horror movies, current events, and childhood memories, the band compares their sound to a mix of Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat and Faith No More. 

On this weeks episode of Red, White & New we will feature their single 'Book of the Fallen,' at 5:40p MT on Sunday August 27.

For more on the band:

YouTube

Spotify

Facebook

Instagram

If you know or are in a Canadian band, submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White & New Sundays at 5:40 on Edmonton's Best Rock 100.3 The Bear. 

-jess

 

12

