Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 112 - Call Of The Siren


316097485_607472664530947_613804640207040731_n

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band and this week we will be featuring Call of the Siren.

A local metal band, Call of the Siren dropped the single, War last year and we'll be featuring it 5:40p on The Bear Sunday, September 3.

Keep an eye on their socials for the next time you can check out the band live

For more on the band:

Facebook

YouTube

Spotify

If you know or are in a Canadian band, submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White & New Sundays at 5:40 on Edmonton's Best Rock 100.3 The Bear. 

-jess

