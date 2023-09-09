iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
16°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 113- Kingfisher


kingfish

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band and this week we will be featuring Kingfisher.

Based out of Ottawa, ON this is the second time Kingfisher has been featured on Red, White & New. Just over a year ago they had dropped their 3rd EP, and on this weeks episode we will be featuring their latest single 'Hesitation Sounds.'

For more on the band:

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

Twitter

Bandcamp

Spotify

Apple Music

 

If you know or are in a Canadian band, submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White & New Sundays at 5:40 on Edmonton's Best Rock 100.3 The Bear. 

-jess

12

Contests