Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 113- Kingfisher

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band and this week we will be featuring Kingfisher.

Based out of Ottawa, ON this is the second time Kingfisher has been featured on Red, White & New. Just over a year ago they had dropped their 3rd EP, and on this weeks episode we will be featuring their latest single 'Hesitation Sounds.'

For more on the band:

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

Twitter

Bandcamp

Spotify

Apple Music

If you know or are in a Canadian band, submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White & New Sundays at 5:40 on Edmonton's Best Rock 100.3 The Bear.

-jess