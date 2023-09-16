Red, White & New with Jess - Episode 114- Vogue Villains

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band and this week we will be featuring Vogue Villains

Based out of Cambell River, BC Vogue Villains are a 'hard rocking alternative band with a musical foundation planted firmly in catchy melodies and multipart harmonies.'

If you get the chance to see their live show, apparently it is something to see! "big, dirty and full of raw energy while also having a humorous stage presence that goes hand in hand with their tongue in cheek lyrical sensibilities."

Made up of: Andrew Baskin (Lead Vox, Bass), Lucas Antoni (Lead Vox, Guitar), Nate Cox (Drums, Vox) and Robert Johnston (Keyboard, Guitar, Vox) Vogue Villains recently dropped their single Floatin' Stone, and we'll feature it on Episode 114 of Red, White & New September 17 at 5:40p MT.

For more on the band

Spotify

Apple

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

If you know or are in a Canadian band, submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White & New Sundays at 5:40 on Edmonton's Best Rock 100.3 The Bear.