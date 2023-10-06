Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 117 - Kingswrath

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band and this week we will be featuring Kingswrath.

Based out of St. Paul, AB Kingswrath is a solo project from Tyler Fodchuk. Fodchuk does everything on the project including: performing, recording, mixing, mastering out of his home studio, referring to it as, "that Wolfgang Van Halen thing I guess."

On Episode 117 of Red, White & New we will be featuring the single, 'Say Goodbye.' The song, "is an ode to confronting anxious and neurotic tendencies, while acknowledging that even though you may have dwelled in a dark place previously; the time to persist and overcome is now."

