Red White & New With Jess - Episode 13 - The Murms

Every Sunday we will spotlight a Canadian band, this week we are featuring Whitecourt, AB band The Murms

No stranger to the Edmonton Punk scene, The Murms formed in late 2015 consisting of Chris (Drums), Billy (guitar/vocals), Dave (bass), and former guitarist Terry. Terry, Billy and Chris had previously played together for 15+ years as 'Twitch Oxide.'

The band decided to name themselves in tribute to a close friend of the band, Amanda "Murm" Denis who had passed away from cancer 1 year prior.

The Murms signed onto independant label, 'Dead Standing Records' a few months later recording their first full length album, 'Ignorant Anthems.'

Unfortunately the label went under, so the band branched out on their own in 2019 recording an EP, 'White Girl Wasted' that released just before the pandemic shut everything down last year.

The Murms followed up with another EP in April, 2021 'Chase You,' and have used the down time throughout the pandemic to continue writing and working on new music.

Touring is next! The Murms have solidified 2 Alberta dates: September 10, 2021 at Verns in Calgary and September 12 in Edmonton.

We'll spin their tune 'Sally' at 5:40pm MT.

Check out more from the band here:

