Red White & New with Jess - Episode 14 - Breaking the Silent

Every Sunday we will spotlight a Canadian band, this week we are featuring local metal band Breaking the Silent.

Breaking the Silent is a female fronted metal band from right here in Edmonton. Formed in 2016 the band has taken that classic metal feel and added their own 'punchy, modern sound creating a distinctive and one-of-a-kind formula which feels timeless, yet innovative at the same time.'

Breaking the Silent made their big debut in 2019 with a self-titled EP and began touring the album in Europe in the fall including a performance at Femme Metal Fest in the Netherlands and a few others throughout the country.

Throughout the pandemic the band has been busy recording their follow-up EP with special guest drummer Jonathan Webster, (Striker, Tyler Dory Trio) and hope to be back on stage performing in 2022.

We'll spin 'Cry of Fear' at 5:40p MT.

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess