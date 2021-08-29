Red White & New with Jess - Episode 16 - The Unfortunates

Every Sunday I spotlight a Canadian band, and this week I'll be featuring local Edmonton band, The Unfortunates.

Maybe you recognize them from a show? The Unfortunates have played over 250 shows, with the majority taking place in our fair city.

No stranger to the Edmonton music scene, the 5-piece band (consisting of Tanner Gordan, Leo Contessa, Tim Plamondon, Brendan McGonigle, and Nathan Stamhuis) has been together for over 13 years, producing 4 albums along the way.

The latest, a self-titled album ended up winning the WAM Music Award for Best Album, but due to covid restrictions, the band was unable to tour that album.

Today we’ll be spinning a track from that album, ‘Caroline’ at 5:40p MT

I wanted to share this as well, the band released a music video for Love Was Right done in American Sign Language:

Hear more from The Unfortunates:

-Jess