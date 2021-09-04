Red White & New with Jess - Episode 17 - Calling All Captains

Every Sunday I spotlight a Canadian band, and this week I'll be featuring local Edmonton band, Calling All Captains.

The pop-punk/post-hardcore band stems from small towns just outside the city, but call Edmonton home-base.

The band is made up of 5 members: Luc Gauthier (vocals), Brad Bremner (guitar/vocals), Connor Dawkins (guitar/vocals), Nick Malychuk (bass), and Tim Wilson (drums).

Calling All Captains truly utilizes every talent from each member of the band. Luc and Connor handle the majority of songwriting, Brad focuses on the technical side, Tim the beat expert, and Nick works his magic envisioning how each song will be performed at shows, and what kind of technical aspects they can add to really bring in the crowds. (via Calling All Captains)

They were able to release new music during the pandemic with 'Tailspin.'

Tailspin was featured on Rockband recently, and is available to purchase on the DLC list in Rockband 4.

We'll spin their latest single 'Undone' at 5:40p MT.

