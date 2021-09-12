Red, White & New with Jess - Episode 18 - Waterfront

Every Sunday I spotlight a Canadian band, and this week I'll be featuring Southern Alberta band, Waterfront.

Calling Calgary & Lethbridge home-base, Waterfront consists of Dan Sequeira on vocals, Ryan Ross and Devin Taylor on guitars, Tanner Cyr on bass, and Graham Jantz on drums. All graduates of the University of Lethbridge music program, the band recently made a few trips to Vancouver to put together some music and projects that they'll be promoting throughout the rest of this year and into 2022.

We'll spin 'New Heights' at 5:40p MT.

Waterfront has been busy prepping the release of their first EP, 'New Heights.' The bands 3 previous singles 'New Heights,' 'Backbreaker,' and 'I Don't Want to Do This Anymore' will all be featured on the new EP along with the final new single, 'Wedding at My Funeral.'

The new single and video are scheduled to drop next Friday, September 17, 2021. The next day, Waterfront will be celebrating the release at Lethbridge's Coulee Fest at Lethbridge College (Sept. 18)

The band plans to tour this EP throughout the Fall and Winter while preparing new content and material for their next EP, slated for a 2022 release!

-Jess