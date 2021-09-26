Red White & New with Jess - Episode 20 - The Knot No Howz

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band The Knot No Howz.

Described as a ‘psychedelic punk band,’ The Knot No Howz formed just outside of Edmonton in Bruderheim consisting of Wild Wes Retzlaff (Drums and Vox), Jake the Snake Hubbard (Guitar and Vox), Kris “Krusty” Hurst (Bass and Vox), and Green Noreen Hurst (Keyz, Vox, and Tambourine)

They make it their goal to send out ‘love vibes, awareness to society, and acceptance.’

The band has had a few songs featured in a local film Hot Box (Amazon Prime) and after performing at a couple of SkatePark events in Sherwood Park and Bruderheim, found themselves featured in some skate videos because of it. The band has performed at Union Hall, and many festivals in and around the city, with their sights set on many more live shows to come!

<a href="https://theknotnohowz.bandcamp.com/track/fools-gold">Fools Gold by The Knot No Howz</a>

The band recently teamed up to record with Ryan Carreau of High Strung Studio in Edmonton. Fans can expect a Vinyl EP release split with friends of the band Iron Tusk and Wasted Wax Records next month!

Hear from The Knot No Howz:

-Jess