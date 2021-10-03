iHeartRadio

Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 21 - Cinders Flame

cindersflam

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Cinders Flame.

A Goth Metal, Female fronted band based out of Edmonton, Cinders Flame will be dropping their new album soon. The band has been busy back in the swing of things already playing a few post-lockdown shows!

We'll spin their tune Awaken at 5:40p MT. 

Check out more from the band:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

