Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 21 - Cinders Flame

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Cinders Flame.

A Goth Metal, Female fronted band based out of Edmonton, Cinders Flame will be dropping their new album soon. The band has been busy back in the swing of things already playing a few post-lockdown shows!

We'll spin their tune Awaken at 5:40p MT.

