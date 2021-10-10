Red White & New With Jess - Episode 22 - El Niven & The Alibi

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band El Niven & The Alibi.

El Niven had been creating solo music of "equal parts poetically-bittersweet and rank Rock N Roll," when in 2019 he teamed up with drummer Jeff Burwash. (The Alibi) The duo began working with JUNO award-winning writer and performer Clayton Bellamy (The Road Hammers, The Congregation) and CCMA award-winning producer, songwriter, guitarist Mitch Merrett (Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion, Jess Moskaluke).

The group began recording in Vancouver at the The Warehouse Studio, to put together their debut album.

The band will also be playing a show at the Festival Theatre October 30th.

We'll spin their latest single, 'Cheap 6 Pack' at 5:40p MT today.

Check out more from the band:

-Jess