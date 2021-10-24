Red White & New With Jess - Episode 24 - Sparrow Blue

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Sparrow Blue.

Sparrow Blue takes their old school roots of Rock&Roll and have developed their own classic sound with "Real Thick Rock & Roll" (coined by the band!)

The Edmonton 6-piece band features: Des Parks (vocals), Jon Dombroski (guitar), Chad Plamondon (guitar), Liam Holm (drums), Russell McCann (percussion) and Jack Hansen (bass).

The band has brought their hard-rock music and high-energy performances to the stage opening up for The Wild, The Lazys, Whale and the Wolf, Nightseeker, Supersuckers and did you happen to catch the guys at Together Again YEG is this summer? They opened the show for The Watchmen, Dirty Nil, Default, and The Sheepdogs!

Sparrow Blue released their debut album independently in late 2018, and spent that next year performing several venues throughout Alberta and Saskatchewan including the Edmonton Rock Fest and Tralapa Music and Sports Festival.

Since then, the band has been working hard on their first fully independent album in their own personal studio just releasing their latest single, 'Delta Red.'

We'll spin 'Delta Red' at 5:40p MT.

-Jess