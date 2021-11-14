Red White & New With Jess - Episode 26 - Nicolas Rage

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local alternative/punk band Nicolas Rage.

The band met in 2015 during their time at MacEwan University in the music program. They started Nicolas Rage 2 years later, and the rest, as they say, is history!

The band signed with Revival Recordings out of Raleigh, North Carolina this year, finished up their debut EP, and just dropped their first single, Poison Ivy.

We'll spin Poison Ivy today at 5:40p MT.

Nicolas Rage will also be playing their first Edmonton show since the lockdown November 19, 2021 at The Aviary. Grab your tickets HERE.

-Jess