Red White & New with Jess Episode 27 - Circle The Wolves

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Circle The Wolves.

A big weekend for the band as their new single, Existence drops today! We'll feature it on the show at 5:40p MT.

The bands full debut album drops December 6, and they'll be performing at Shakers Roadhouse with Cinders Flame December 17, 2021. Buy your tickets early and it could win you a copy of the album for free! Buy HERE.

Circle The Wolves consists of: Michelle Johnson (vocals), Steven Johnson (guitar), Ben Muholland (bass), Keith Runco (drums), Corey Johnson (producer)

-Jess