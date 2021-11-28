Red White & New with Jess - Episode 28 - Autumn Angel

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Autumn Angel.

I had originally lined up the band Rogues Gallery to feature, but sadly the band is no longer together. Instead some of them members have branched off into a new project called Autumn Angel.

Autumn Angel has created a lot of material covering all genres and done many collaborations with other musicians, singers and songwriters – bringing new elements and dynamics to the band. The band is hoping to branch out and meet new singers to create more songs with the band, regardless of genres.

Autumn Angel is also available for wedding/event bookings. More info HERE.

We'll be featuring the song 'Echo' (Calico Black) at 5:40p today.

-Jess