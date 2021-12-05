Red White & New with Jess - Episode 29 Juliet Ruin

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Juliet Ruin.

The band formed in 2015 and with a collection of eclectic influences, Juliet Ruin brings "elements of many flavours of alternative metal."

The band is made up of: Jess Fleming (Vocals), Kent Geislinger (Guitar/Vocals), Wesley Rands (Lead Guitar), Cody Reid (Bass/Vocals) and Jesse K. Bauman (Drums)

Juliet Ruin has been busy with new material and just recently dropped a new single 'Dark Water,' which we will spin today at 5:40. The song is the title track to their new EP- Available now HERE.

The band of course loves to perform and can't wait to be back on stage. In the past they've shared the stage with Jinjer, The Agonist, and Wednesday 13.

Find more on the band:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Music

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess