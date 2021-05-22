Red White & New with Jess Episode 3 - Lords Of The Opium Church

Every Sunday we will spotlight an independant Canadian band, this week we are featuring Lords Of The Opium Church.

They're a 3-piece band out of Edmonton consisting of Jordo LeMoine (vocals/guitar), Rob Lawless (drums), and Eddy Keyes (bass).

The band's debut album dropped last February, and they're currently in the process of writing their second.

We'll spin 'Opium Church' at 5:40 Sunday, May 23.

That name? The band say they came up with 'Lords of the Opium Church,' by drawing influence from classic horror/thriller movies.

Check out more from Lords of the Opium Church:

YouTube

Spotify

Bandcamp

Instagram

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess