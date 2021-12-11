iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-9°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 30 Keylation

keylation

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Keylation.

Formed in 2013, all 3 members came together with the common goal to “make music that is creative and melodic.”

This was a big week for the band as their new EP “Grasping At Straws,” dropped on Thursday, including the new single ‘The Darkness,’ which we will feature on 100.3 The Bear at 5:40p MT

The new single was also reviewed here.

Find out more on the band:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Spotify

Bandcamp

Apple Music

 

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

12

Contests