Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 30 Keylation

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Keylation.

Formed in 2013, all 3 members came together with the common goal to “make music that is creative and melodic.”

This was a big week for the band as their new EP “Grasping At Straws,” dropped on Thursday, including the new single ‘The Darkness,’ which we will feature on 100.3 The Bear at 5:40p MT

The new single was also reviewed here.

