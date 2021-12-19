iHeartRadio

Red White & New With Jess - Episode 31 - Something Mechanical

27458913_966065830242039_1374504750977777718_n

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Something Mechanical 

The 3 piece rock/grunge band brings a "blend of acoustic and electric guitars and gritty vocals." The band has taken some time during restrictions to focus on remixing and remastering some of their older material, and hopes to be back on stage soon!

We'll spin 'The Way Up,' at 5:40p MT today!

For more on the band:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Apple Music

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

