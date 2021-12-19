Red White & New With Jess - Episode 31 - Something Mechanical

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Something Mechanical

The 3 piece rock/grunge band brings a "blend of acoustic and electric guitars and gritty vocals." The band has taken some time during restrictions to focus on remixing and remastering some of their older material, and hopes to be back on stage soon!

We'll spin 'The Way Up,' at 5:40p MT today!

For more on the band:

-Jess