Red White & New With Jess - Episode 32 - Boneyard

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local hard rock/heavy metal band Boneyard.

The female-fronted 4-piece group from Edmonton has been around since 2015. Originally starting out as a cover project, Boneyard has been writing original material since 2017.

After recording their debut album, Boneyard signed with Italy's WormHoleDeath Records in July, 2021. Their debut album 'Oathbreaker' dropped worldwide August 2021. We'll be spinning the new single 'Evil Ways' at 5:40p MT today.

Wanna see them live? Boneyard will be opening up for 'Light In The Black' (Dio Cover Band) next weekend, January 15th at Bunkers. Grab your tickets HERE.

For more on the band:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Spotify

Band line-up: Pamtera- Lead Vocals, Rhythm and Lead guitar | Dennis Cooke- Bass and Rhythm Guitar | Jeff Cunningham- Drums and Percussion | Gary Ursulak- Lead Guitar | Dennis Cooke - Bass Guitar

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess