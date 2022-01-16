Red White & New With Jess - Episode 33 - Fall Into Place

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Alberta band Fall Into Place.

Fall Into Place is a 3 piece, hard rock band from Grassland, AB. Before I could even ask where, Lead Singer/Guitarist Kevin Shushmaruk let me know - it's "that place you stop for gas and donairs on the way to Fort Mac."

Like any band living through the pandemic, Fall Into Place has dealt with their fair share of cancelled shows, closed venues and the stay at home orders, but has used that time to keep writing and planning for their next shows!

We'll spin their latest tune 'Streets of War' off their EP 'Embrace the Chaos'

For more on the band:

Facebook

Instagram

Spotify

Apple Music

-Jess