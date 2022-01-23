iHeartRadio

Red White & New With Jess - Episode 34 - The Confusionaires

conf

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band The Confusionaires.

The traditional rock&roll trio are currently supporting their second album, 'From The Headache To The Heartache."

Like most bands, The Confusionaires have spent a fair amount of time writing new music and gradually releasing new songs online, hoping to get out touring the new album.

We'll spin their tune 'I Got A Heart,' at 5:40p today.

For more on the band:

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

Spotify

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

