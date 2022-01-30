Red White & New With Jess - Episode 35 - Gents On Loan

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Ottawa supergroup Gents On Loan.

It's no secret that a lot of people had some extra downtime during the lockdown, as did the music world. With the desire to do something musically with this extra time, 6 Ottawa-area bands decided to collaborate remotely during that time!

Why not?!? I love this!

And so the project cleverly known as Gents On Loan was born!

Gents on Loan includes:

Randy from We Were Sharks

Mike from Iconoclast and Autumns Cannon

Rory from Valley Mountain

Brent and Casey from In Heat and Kingfisher

and Joe from Kingfisher.

We'll spin their collaboration of 'From The Start' at 5:40p today.

For more on the band:

