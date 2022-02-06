Red White & New With Jess - Episode 36 - Texas King

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring London, Ontario's Texas King.

You may remember these guys, as the last time they rolled through Edmonton, they opened for Big Wreck.

Together since 2013, Jordan, Phil, Colin and Melvin formed Texas King in London, ON putting together all the pieces that would eventually become their debut release, 'Circles' in 2017. Touring all throughout 2018/19, Texas King opened for The Sheepdogs, Royal Tusk, Last Dinosaurs, and Big Wreck.

Their latest single 'You,' just dropped and you may recognize a few shots from the music video as it was filmed in Alberta.

We'll feature 'You' at 5:40p MT today.

For more on the band:

-Jess