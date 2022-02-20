Red White & New With Jess - Episode 37 - Mad Symphony

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Mad Symphony.

Mad Symphony is a Melodic Hard Rock band from Vancouver, BC consisting of: Kevin Wright (lead vocals, percussion), Dave Groves (lead guitar, background vocals), Ted Tosoff (rhythm guitar, background vocals), Mike Russell (keys, background vocals), Amrit Prasad (bass), and Wes Hallam (drums).

Off their debut EP (available here) we'll spin the latest single 'Do It All Over Again' at 5:40p MT. The song was written and recorded in Ted Tosoff's (rhythm guitarist/BG vocals/lyricist) basement studio. Their debut EP was produced by members of the band and released on MR Records.

-Jess