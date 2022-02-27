Red White & New with Jess - Episode 38 - Sun of Man

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Sun of Man.

Sun of Man is an Edmonton based hard rock/metal band. Their music is based on heavy groove with roaring vocals. Haunting lyrics, thundering bass mixed with odd time signatures and tempo changes, adding subtle vocals and melodic guitars. At times this combination is all in one song! Serving up all original music, Sun of Man has been described as Godsmack sings Tool

You can catch Sun of Man live next month as they'll be joining a few other local acts for a fundraising show, 'Rock for Sacha Benefit Show' on Friday, March 11th at Shakers Roadhouse. The show will be held to raise money for a fellow musician Sacha Hubert (Slant Six) who is currently battling cancer. Grab your tickets HERE.

We'll feature their tune 'Days of Doom' at 5:40p MT today.

For more on Sun of Man:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Spotify

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess