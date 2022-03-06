Red White & New With Jess - Episode 39 - Slant Six

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Slant Six.

Today is an extra special episode, as we will be premiering the bands new single on The Bear!

'Getting Out' will be available everywhere tomorrow, but hear it first on Red, White & New at 5:40p MT today!

Formed in 2015, Slant Six is made up of 5 talented musicians from several different musical backgrounds:

Sacha Hubert (vocals), Will Markstrom (guitar), Andrew Cheng (lead guitar), Dallas Heal (bass), and Chris Pigeot (drums). The bands influences stem from John Lee Hooker, SRV, ZZ top, and even a little bit of Motorhead.

The band will also be part of a fundraiser show with several other local acts next Friday (March 11) 'Rock for Sacha Benefit Show' at Shakers Roadhouse. The show will be held to raise money for Slant Six frontman Sacha Hubert who is currently battling cancer. Grab your tickets HERE.

Depending on Sacha's treatment, the band has plans to be part of Adamstock, August 19&20th in Lamont. Adamstock is an annual festival fundraiser to "relieve some of the financial burden from families undergoing cancer treatments."

-Jess