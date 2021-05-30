Red White & New with Jess Episode 4 - Whale And The Wolf

Every Sunday we will spotlight an independant Canadian band, this week we are featuring local band, Whale and the Wolf.

Whale and the Wolf consists of frontman Ryan Maier, guitarist Brandon Yaggey, drummer Joel Jeschke, Keenan Kirk on piano, and bassist Lucas Holt.

The band just dropped a brand new single, and video to accompany it.

Where did 'Veins' come from?

Frontman Ryan Maier explains: "This past year obviously put a lot of pressure on the overall mental health of everyone propelling the need for a release to an all time high. For some of us it’s drinking, drugs, sex, or even the hit of dopamine from an onslaught of “likes.” We all hear the call of that voice that wants one more taste. Veins attempts face it head on. For better or worse.



Our music video touches on the same themes, chronicling the downward spiral into these dark places and showing how isolating they can be."





Chatting with Maier, he explained that with all the money spent on recording, they didn't have much of a budget left for a music video, so...they did it themselves! A collective effort led by Keenan Kirk. (piano)

The entire 'Veins' video was directed, shot, produced, and edited by the band. They ended up doing some extensive lighting research, renting an AirBnB to shoot, and if you're wondering where those extra limbs came from? The bands' partners lent a few hands.

We'll spin 'Veins' today at 5:40!

The band is still hard at work, hoping to drop an brand new EP later this year.

Check out more from Whale and the Wolf here:



