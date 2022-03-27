Red White & New With Jess - Episode 41 - Hot x Proxy

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Newfoundland's Hot x Proxy.

Hot x Proxy was suggested to us by Bear listener Nick Kelly. You can submit a band to be featured HERE.

Hot x Proxy is a four-piece rock back based out of St. John's and still consists of all original members: Lucas Coady, Chris Hynes, Jamie Noseworthy and Jay Adams.

Hot x Proxy has been nominated for several MusicNL awards, was featured on Bell Aliant’s “Club One New Releases” reality web series and has opened for Metric, Prism, Matt Mays and many others.

You may have to hit the road to experince a live show from Hot x Proxy, as they stick pretty close to home.

We'll feature their lastest single 'Fake It,' today at 5:40p MT.

For more on the band:

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess