Red White & New With Jess - Episode 43 - Lauriers

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local Alt-Rock band Lauriers.

From the band:

On paper, Lauriers is a 5 piece alt-rock band from Edmonton Alberta that has been writing, recording, and playing a whole lot of music since 2018; but in person we're all those things with a lot of hair. We released our latest single "What Came After" in November of 2020, and though the song is about finding yourself after the end of a relationship, we feel like a lot of people can relate to trying to reconnect with their old self at the moment.



Lately we've found ourselves returning to the stage having just played Edmonton's Winterruption festival, and we hope to keep that rolling through the summer with an appearance at Zoobrew on June 25th among other exciting dates. You can find us on your favourite social medias at lauriersband - where we'll have show and new music announcements coming soon, and you can find us on the streets rocking the fine venues of this great city. - end

We'll feature their latest single 'What Came After' at 5:40p MT today.

For more on the band:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitch

YouTube

Twitter

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess