Red White & New With Jess - Episode 44 - Feed After Midnite

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Ottawa, ON hard rock band Feed After Midnite.

The 5-piece band has been active in the Ottawa area since 2018 and just dropped their latest single, 'Sweet Embrace' September 17, 2021.

We'll play the single at 5:40p MT this afternoon.

Feed After Midnite takes a lot of inpiration for their music from horror movies, current events, and childhood memories and compares their sound to a mix from Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat and Faith No More.

Feed After Midnite is about to head back into studio to record for their upcoming EP to be released this summer.

-Jess