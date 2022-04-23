Red White & New With Jess - Episode 45 - Truce

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Truce from Moncton, NB.

A 4-piece heavy rock & roll band, Truce consists of: Spencer Davis (vocals,guitar), Red Kang (lead guitar), Daniel Mills (drums), and Alex Lemieux (bass)

The band has a few shows coming up next month at home to raise funs for FISTS boxing club - a non profit organization in Moncton teaching at risk youth life lessons through the art and discipline of boxing.

Truce will also play the East Coast Music Awards Saturday May 7.

Check out this FindYourSounds article on Truce and their latest single 'Holy Roller' HERE. We'll feature the song at 5:40p MT

