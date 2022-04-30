iHeartRadio

Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 46 - Melonvine

sailwawat

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring Melonvine.

Melonvine is the 'braindchild' of Derek Thibeault. Based out of New Brunswick, Melonvine, "is aggressively pushing the alt-rock envelope in a hook-laden new direction."

We'll feature 'Sail Away,' at 5:40p MT today. The song is written and performed entirely by Derek Thibeault (all instruments)

Quenny Stevens (Royal Volts) appears on drums in the music video. The song is also produced, mixed and mastered by Don Levandier (The Motorleague)

Check out more from Melonvine:

Instagram

YouTube

Spotify

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

 

