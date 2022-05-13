Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 47 Sunfaded

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Sunfaded.

Founded by Tyler Tchir and Tanner Kodie, Sunfaded was formed in 2018. The 2 highschool friends were then joined by Jarrett Barbeau and Carey Lang in 2020 to complete the lineup.

Since then, Sunfaded continues to write and release new material.

We'll feature their latest single, 'Don't You Really' at 5:40p MT today.

Take a spin around YEG in the music video:

For more on the band:

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

