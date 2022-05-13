iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
16°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Red, White & New With Jess - Episode 47 Sunfaded

118001490_3014600432001420_4331321578565260928_n

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring local band Sunfaded.

Founded by Tyler Tchir and Tanner Kodie, Sunfaded was formed in 2018. The 2 highschool friends were then joined by Jarrett Barbeau and Carey Lang in 2020 to complete the lineup.

Since then, Sunfaded continues to write and release new material. 

We'll feature their latest single, 'Don't You Really' at 5:40p MT today.

Take a spin around YEG in the music video:

For more on the band:

Facebook

YouTube

Spotify

Soundcloud

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

12

Contests