Red White & New with Jess - Episode 48 - Sabrina Fallah

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring an artist out of Ottawa, ON Sabrina Fallah.

Sabrina is a rock singer, songwriter and guitarist who has been featured on many radio stations across the world!

Signed to Dance Plant Records in 2019, she has released 2 EP’s, a single and compilation album, with bonus track.

Fallah has worked some big name producers like Stuart Epps (Elton John, Led Zeppelin, Twister Sister), Chris Birkett (Peter Gabriel, Quincy Jones), and Kent Wells (Dolly Parton).

We'll feature Sabrina’s latest single, The Frontline at 5:40p MT today.

-Jess