Red White & New with Jess - Episode 48 - Sabrina Fallah

12983983_979332902120813_5878624906287897273_o

Every Sunday we spotlight a Canadian band, and this week we'll be featuring an artist out of Ottawa, ON Sabrina Fallah.

Sabrina is a rock singer, songwriter and guitarist who has been featured on many radio stations across the world!
Signed to Dance Plant Records in 2019, she has released 2 EP’s, a single and compilation album, with bonus track.

Fallah has worked some big name producers like Stuart Epps (Elton John, Led Zeppelin, Twister Sister), Chris Birkett (Peter Gabriel, Quincy Jones), and Kent Wells (Dolly Parton).

We'll feature Sabrina’s latest single, The Frontline at 5:40p MT today.

For more on Sabrina:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Soundcloud

TikTok

If you know or are in a Canadian independent band, Submit info HERE to be featured on Red, White and New!

-Jess

