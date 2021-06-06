Red White & New with Jess Episode 5- Joshua's Habit

Every Sunday we will spotlight an independant Canadian band, this week we are featuring, Joshua's Habit.

Based out of Calgary, AB Joshua's Habit have recorded 4 studio albums, and have definitely gained success and popularity along the way.

Their single 'Pointing Fingers' was named the regional winner of the Canadian National Songwriting Competition.

The band also became national finalists in the Bodog Music contest for a million dollar record deal, and won the 2009 Star Search Competition earning an opening spot for Collective Soul and $100,000 cash to help fund the next album. (TORN was released the next year)

The band has toured coast to coast in Canada opening for Pearl Jam, The Trews, Big Wreck and Jeff Healey.

After touring the extensively in 2010 Joshua's Habit decided to take a break and put the band on hiatus.

Back together again now, the band is putting the finishing touches on their new album THE HARD ROAD set to release this summer.

They'll plan to hit the road in late 2021 - early 2022.

We'll spin 'War' today at 5:40pm MST.

